1492 Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Repligen by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 47.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total value of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,187.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,697 shares of company stock worth $9,621,550. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.15. 9,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,480. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.85 and its 200 day moving average is $178.76. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

