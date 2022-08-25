1492 Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 717,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

In other Whole Earth Brands news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $61,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands stock remained flat at $5.70 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $13.06.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

