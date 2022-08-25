1492 Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,371,000 after buying an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumentum Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

LITE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.