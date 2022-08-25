1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,167 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,857 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.05. 2,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

