1492 Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine comprises about 1.8% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Digital Turbine worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,733. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

