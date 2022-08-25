1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 451 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 159.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.55. 571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,560. The firm has a market cap of $603.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSII has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

