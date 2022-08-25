1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 6,128 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up 2.7% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,906,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

DAR stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,839. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

