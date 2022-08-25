1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.78. 2,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.25.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

