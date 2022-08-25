1,501 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

NYSE:ALL opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.22. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

