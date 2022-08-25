33,174 Shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.02%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.