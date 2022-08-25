35,000 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Purchased by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 1.9% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 214.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $1,931,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $182,866,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 458.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,354,000 after buying an additional 278,098 shares during the period. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $3,045,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE BHVN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.19. 9,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $79.01 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

