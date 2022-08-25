37,588 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $83,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Barclays lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.
DTE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE DTE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.74. 8,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.12. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DTE Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.31%.
DTE Energy Profile
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.
