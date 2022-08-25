3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 510.0% in August

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,600 shares, an increase of 510.0% from the July 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

3i Group Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS TGOPY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 67,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,196. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.1508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 4.06%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

