500,000 Shares in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.99% of Pyrophyte Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PHYT stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

About Pyrophyte Acquisition

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

