5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Price Up 7.5%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 116,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FEAM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70.

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEAM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

