9,707 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 157.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,718 shares of company stock worth $11,154,189. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

