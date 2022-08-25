ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.28

Shares of ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.28 and last traded at C$5.53, with a volume of 22043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get ABC Technologies alerts:

ABC Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$650.72 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.17.

ABC Technologies Company Profile

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.