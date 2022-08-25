Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Absolute Software Co. (TSE:ABST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00. The company traded as high as C$15.99 and last traded at C$15.94, with a volume of 46553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.82.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,454.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$816.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.23.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

