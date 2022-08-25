Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Acme United Stock Performance

NYSE ACU traded up $28.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224. Acme United has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $41.96.

Get Acme United alerts:

About Acme United

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.