Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Acme United Stock Performance
NYSE ACU traded up $28.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224. Acme United has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $41.96.
About Acme United
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.