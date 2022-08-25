Adshares Hits Market Capitalization of $90.24 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Adshares has a total market cap of $90.24 million and $1.18 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00014068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,693,230 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

