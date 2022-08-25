ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) CEO Brian Protiva Sells 26,501 Shares

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTN remained flat at $24.38 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,262. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -128.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.2% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Stories

