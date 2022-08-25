Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $179.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day moving average of $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

