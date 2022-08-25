Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $199.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.89.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $179.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.94. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 559,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 116.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.