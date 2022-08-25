Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $219.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s previous close.

AAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 9.6 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $179.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.94. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

