Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.01. 968,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

