Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Down 86.4% in August

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the July 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Agronomics Stock Performance

AGNMF traded up 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 0.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,194. Agronomics has a 1 year low of 0.17 and a 1 year high of 0.47.

Get Agronomics alerts:

About Agronomics

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.