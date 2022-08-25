Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Down 86.4% in August

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the July 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Agronomics Stock Performance
AGNMF traded up 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 0.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,194. Agronomics has a 1 year low of 0.17 and a 1 year high of 0.47.
About Agronomics
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agronomics (AGNMF)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.