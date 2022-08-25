Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.66. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 4.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

