Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the July 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKRTF remained flat at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKRTF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

