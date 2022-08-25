Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.58% of Alamo Group worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Bauer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.99 per share, with a total value of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,878.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.02. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.95. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.71.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALG. TheStreet cut shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Alamo Group to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

