Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.03 and last traded at $100.20. 1,118,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,116,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91. The company has a market cap of $264.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,790,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 212,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,301,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.