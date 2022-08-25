Alium Finance (ALM) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

Alium Finance (ALM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Alium Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded down 59.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alium Finance has a total market capitalization of $20,960.49 and $13,937.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00768851 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Alium Finance Coin Profile
Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.
Alium Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Alium Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alium Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.