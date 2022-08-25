Alium Finance (ALM) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

Alium Finance (ALM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Alium Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded down 59.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alium Finance has a total market capitalization of $20,960.49 and $13,937.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00768851 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alium Finance Coin Profile

Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.

Alium Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alium Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alium Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alium Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

