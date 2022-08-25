AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE AFB opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.58.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

