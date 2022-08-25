AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE AFB opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.58.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.