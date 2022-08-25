Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.11. 651,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,740. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

