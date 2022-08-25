Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.