Alphr finance Reaches Market Cap of $26,189.98 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $26,189.98 and $22,550.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00765317 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015886 BTC.
About Alphr finance
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Buying and Selling Alphr finance
