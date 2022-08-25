Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.32. 38,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,450,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities downgraded Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Amarin Trading Down 3.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 253.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amarin by 24.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 33.7% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 1,464,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

