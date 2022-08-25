American Century Companies Inc. Buys 84,532 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,029,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,532 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $167,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,466,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

