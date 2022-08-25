American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 854,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,381. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $278,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

