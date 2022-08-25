American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Up 8%

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 140,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 153,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

American Manganese Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$134.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61.

American Manganese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.