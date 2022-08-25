Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

COLD stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,722. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -512.17, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.