AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $10,895,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,075. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

