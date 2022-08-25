Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 822 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 445,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,601,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,013,000 after acquiring an additional 68,152 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,946. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

