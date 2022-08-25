Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after buying an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 954,125 shares of company stock worth $306,853,641. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $318.75. 6,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.