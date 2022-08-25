Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys Shares of 3,834 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.25.

NYSE CRM traded down $12.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.06. 184,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.98. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,699,524.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,699,524.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,217 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

