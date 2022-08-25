Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in IDEX were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.21. 966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.73.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

