Amica Retiree Medical Trust Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

