Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 5,802 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,201. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

