Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 641 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.0% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

ACN stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

