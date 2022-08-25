AMLT (AMLT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $256.00

AMLT (AMLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. AMLT has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $256.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,557.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003762 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00129506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00078277 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io.

Buying and Selling AMLT

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

