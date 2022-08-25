AMO Coin (AMO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $163,385.00

AMO Coin (AMO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a market cap of $26.10 million and $163,385.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AMO Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain.

AMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

